WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $37.72 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $375.18 million and $37.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031113 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,709,167,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,100,961 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.