WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Tops $392.85 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $392.85 million and approximately $40.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,708,874,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,677,029 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

