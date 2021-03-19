Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,233 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up approximately 7.6% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Wayfair worth $75,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $207,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. 52,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.63. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

