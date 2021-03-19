Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 53,188 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

