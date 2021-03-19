Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 10,099 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

