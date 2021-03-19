Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,487 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,662,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,180,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 63,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,510. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

