Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. 145,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,654. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

