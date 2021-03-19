Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 7,516 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AT&T by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $47,506,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 651,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.