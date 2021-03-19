Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,815 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Shares of MEAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 72,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

