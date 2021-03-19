Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 286.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after buying an additional 3,919,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 120,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,909. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

