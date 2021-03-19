Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 7,199 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,691. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

