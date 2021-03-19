Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 36,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,835. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18.

