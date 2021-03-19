Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

