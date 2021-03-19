Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 6,230,322 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

