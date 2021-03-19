Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $21.95.

