Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 1,673,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187,229. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

