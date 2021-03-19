Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. 31,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

