Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $15.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 7,916,366 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.