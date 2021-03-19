Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $36.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,773 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $36,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $100.44. 720,916 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

