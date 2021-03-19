Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,651 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.16 on Friday. 489,290 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

