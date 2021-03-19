Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 177.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,319,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $134.29. 1,318,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.