Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 383.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,395. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $145.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $136.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.