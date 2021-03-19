Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.12. 1,138,068 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22.

