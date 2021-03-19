Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 10,388 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after buying an additional 114,324 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,985,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 281,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,270. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

