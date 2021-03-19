Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 7,114 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 3,446,130 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.

