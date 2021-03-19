Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 8,098 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,307. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

