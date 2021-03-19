Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.30. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,340. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

