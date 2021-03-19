Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

