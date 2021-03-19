Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 499.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.62 during trading hours on Friday. 11,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,343. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

