Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.06. 4,142,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,516,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.06.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

