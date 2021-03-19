Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 39,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,105. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

