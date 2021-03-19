Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 2.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.41. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,495. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.