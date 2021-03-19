Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

SPTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.59. 42,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

