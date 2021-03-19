Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $13.78 on Friday, reaching $292.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

