Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,119 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.24% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,519. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.