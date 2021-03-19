Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Webjet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Webjet has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.