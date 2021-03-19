Wedbush Downgrades Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Neutral

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDRA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

