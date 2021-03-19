Wedbush Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $85,456,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

