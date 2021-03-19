Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS: CDDRF) recently:

3/15/2021 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Headwater Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

