Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS: TKAYY) recently:

3/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,801. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.