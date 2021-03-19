Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN):

3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. 477,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after acquiring an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

