Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JCDecaux (DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA: DEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – JCDecaux was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – JCDecaux was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – JCDecaux was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – JCDecaux was given a new €18.20 ($21.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – JCDecaux was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – JCDecaux was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DEC stock opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Friday. JCDecaux SA has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.25.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.