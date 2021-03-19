Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.30. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.71. 1,560,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,266. The stock has a market cap of C$432.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,674 shares of company stock worth $180,738.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

