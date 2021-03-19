Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ping Identity (PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/3/2021 – Ping Identity had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/2/2021 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

3/1/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/23/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PING traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $23.11. 1,537,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 124.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 134.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 81.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

