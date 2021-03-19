Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

