Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HSBC from $30.60 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

WB stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

