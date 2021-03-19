Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HSBC from $30.60 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.
WB stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
