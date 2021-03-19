Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Raised to $67.00 at Benchmark

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WB. HSBC upped their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA upped their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.