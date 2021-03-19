WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.01. 645,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

