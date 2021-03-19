WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.56.

WELL traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$8.01. 502,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.73. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

