Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.90% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

